Michael Rettger appointed to Pension Commission

Assistant Town Treasurer Michael Rettger was appointed to the Pension Commission following an interview with the Board of Selectmen Jan. 18.

The board said the Pension Commission is going in a new direction this year.

Instead of spearheading pension management, commissioners will become supervisors of a financial firm that will be taking the reins.

“It’s good to have somebody new when you’re going into a new area,” said Selectwoman Barbara Manners.

“It’ll be good to have somebody there who’s used to overseeing as opposed to micromanaging.”

Rettger has previous experience with pensions.

“I’ve got some training in financial management and I’ve had experiences in the past with an organization that was managing a portfolio similar to a pension plan,” he said.