Ridgefield Academy students support Stop Hunger Now effort

Last Friday, January 20, the Ridgefield Academy community conducted an all-school service day to support Stop Hunger Now.

The idea came from two RA Grade 8 students, Cate M. and Stella D., who were instrumental in spearheading this project.

The girls worked closely with Kate Howell, RA’s Service Learning Chair to make it a reality and a day of purpose for the community.

The issue of hunger was not just discussed on a global level but also addressed on a local one as well. It was important to educate students that there are great needs not only in far away places but also right in their own communities.

Based in Raleigh, N.C., Stop Hunger Now’s mission is to end world hunger by providing meals and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable people and places. Ridgefield Academy students in fourth through eighth grade packed over 10,000 meals of soy, grains, and dehydrated vegetables to be shipped to a country in need, most likely in Africa, where extreme poverty is a daily reality.

A representative from Stop Hunger Now was on hand to supervise and help with this mission.

On the local level, students in kindergartners through third grade worked with their Upper School peer buddies to make and pack over 150 bagged meals which were delivered to Norwalk Emergency Shelter that afternoon.

All students played a part in promoting community spirit for this worthy cause and discussed ways they could make a difference together for the greater good. The day was a true reminder that helping ones in need not only enriches their lives but also enriches our own.