Ridgefield residents who were at last Saturday’s Women’s march in Washington D.C. are planning a follow-up event Friday, Jan. 27, in the lower level of the Ridgefield town hall — part of the national “10 Actions for the first 100 Days” campaign.

Board of Finance vice chairwoman Jessica Mancini, who organized the march last weekend with Aimee Berger-Girvalo, told The Press Wednesday that 35 people have signed up so far — and more are expected.

The event time will from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., according to Mancini.

She said that attendees should bring supplies to create postcards — or use the postcard template available on the women’s March website.

“Our goal is to build on the amazing, positive energy from the Women’s March, to help our community continue to be engaged in the democratic process and to effect change in the important issues to them, through grass roots initiatives and events,” Mancini said.

For more information, visit the Women’s March On Washington – Ridgefield Chapter on Facebook.