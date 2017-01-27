Town ponders ownership of Ridgebury Cemetery

The Ridgebury Cemetery Association wants the town to take over ownership of its ancient cemetery.

Three association members told the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, Jan. 18, that the cemetery is financially self-sufficient, but that ongoing maintenance is becoming too much for the nine association members, who are mostly senior citizens.

The board inquired about the possibility of enlisting volunteers, such as Boy Scouts or interns.

“As a community, we need to pass on what you’re doing for the future,” Selectman Steve Zemo said. “We need to make sure there is funding or volunteer efforts for the next decade.”

The association agreed.

However, the three said volunteers don’t necessarily solve the problem because they usually require heavy supervision.

“It’s good to have somebody who makes sure everything is done the way it should be,” said association treasurer Maureen Kiernan.

Ridgebury Cemetery, established in 1734, is a historical site, and is the resting place for several Ridgefield soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, both World Wars, and the Korean War.

There are about 100 plots left, which sell for $2,100.

The selectmen agreed to discuss the possibility of the town taking ownership in the next month.