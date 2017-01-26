Selectmen: Sprint must pay tower fee

Sprint will not be granted an extension of its 20-year lease, which ends Feb. 20, until the company agrees to pay a $28,255 fee to strengthen the tower’s physical structure.

A study proved that the tower — which covers most of Ridgefield’s downtown — is currently being used at 99.7% of its capacity.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said additional steel pieces will prevent the tower from surpassing its full capacity.

The total cost of strengthening the tower is to be incurred by all carriers using it — Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile, and the town — equally.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the lease at its Jan. 18 meeting and determined that it would wait to sign Sprint for an additional 20-year lease until the company agrees to pay the fee.