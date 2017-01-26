The Ridgefield Press

Selectmen: Sprint must pay tower fee

By Ivanha Paz on January 26, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Sprint will not be granted an extension of its 20-year lease, which ends Feb. 20, until the company agrees to pay a $28,255 fee to strengthen the tower’s physical structure.

A study proved that the tower — which covers most of Ridgefield’s downtown — is currently being used at 99.7% of its capacity.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said additional steel pieces will prevent the tower from surpassing its full capacity.

The total cost of strengthening the tower is to be incurred by all carriers using it — Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile, and the town — equally.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the lease at its Jan. 18 meeting and determined that it would wait to sign Sprint for an additional 20-year lease until the company agrees to pay the fee.

Related posts:

  1. Drones are on town’s radar
  2. Swastika removed from Ballard Park playground area
  3. Rabbi David Reiner: ‘Let us not grant those who seek to scare and divide us a victory’
  4. New radio system will help first responders

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys hoop: Ridgefield rallies to knock off Central Next Post Mystery writers to give library talk
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress