The Ridgefield Press

Old Quarry Commons: Selectman Zemo eyes ‘workforce housing’ concept

By Ivanha Paz on January 27, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The outside building plans for Old Quarry Commons.

The outside building plans for Old Quarry Commons.

Selectman Steve Zemo plans to keep one acre of the former Schlumberger property and develop it into a mixed-use building that would feature 28 storage units and eight second-level apartments.

The project — Old Quarry Commons — is a scaled-down version of Zemo’s original plan for the property at 55 Old Quarry Road.

Attorney Robert Jewell presented the proposal to the Planning and Zoning Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting and said the eight apartments would be “workforce housing,” but not affordable units under the state’s 8-30g law.

Each apartment would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the attorney said.

The apartments would be rented for about $2,000 a month, Jewell said, which would make them an attractive possibility for lower-income residents. A two-bedroom apartment here now rents for an average of about $2,400.

A look inside what a two-bedroom unit would look like at Old Quarry Commons.

A look inside what a two-bedroom unit would look like at Old Quarry Commons.

No related posts.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Conservation, fly tying topics of next Nutmeg TU meeting Next Post Smarter Planning for Ridgefield sends letter to state transportation department
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress