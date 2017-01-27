Old Quarry Commons: Selectman Zemo eyes ‘workforce housing’ concept

Selectman Steve Zemo plans to keep one acre of the former Schlumberger property and develop it into a mixed-use building that would feature 28 storage units and eight second-level apartments.

The project — Old Quarry Commons — is a scaled-down version of Zemo’s original plan for the property at 55 Old Quarry Road.

Attorney Robert Jewell presented the proposal to the Planning and Zoning Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting and said the eight apartments would be “workforce housing,” but not affordable units under the state’s 8-30g law.

Each apartment would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the attorney said.

The apartments would be rented for about $2,000 a month, Jewell said, which would make them an attractive possibility for lower-income residents. A two-bedroom apartment here now rents for an average of about $2,400.