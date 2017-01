Finding a new fire chief is a process.

Should the selectmen promote from within or seek applications from “outside” for a position with a salary range from $93,000 to $135,000? Must the chief live nearby?

“There have been a few comments made about ‘Why do we have to go outside?’ But that’s up to the board,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Human Resources Director Laurie Fernandez will report to the selectmen on search options next month.

In the interim, Jerry Myers continues as acting chief.