Mystery writers to give library talk

Two local mystery writers, Jean E. Cullander and Dorothy Hayes, will speak about their recently released mystery novels at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Jean E. Cullander’s debut mystery novel, The Train to Skeleton Coast, was a finalist in the international Eludia 2015 book award competition.

Dorothy Hayes, a staff writer for Connecticut newspapers, will talk about her latest novel, Keys to Nowhere.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event. For more information and to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.