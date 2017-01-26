The Ridgefield Press

Business success series begins Monday at library

By The Ridgefield Press on January 26, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

A new series of Skillsbox: Tools for Business Success will kick off at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., with a program called The Basics of Intellectual Property: Trademarks, Copyrights, and Patents. The workshop will be led by Laurie Marshall, founder and president of Marshall Law Group, and Libby B. Varghese, a registered patent attorney.

The series is sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and the Western Connecticut and Fairfield County chapters of SCORE. Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register.

The next program in the Skillsbox series will be a five-part series on Starting Your Own Business that begins on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

 

