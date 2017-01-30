Solana Ridgefield: Senior living, memory care proposed on Zemo property

A three-story, assisted-living and memory care facility — with 96 beds, a movie theater, a salon, and a library — has been proposed for four acres of former Schlumberger property on Old Quarry Road.

Atlanta-based Formation Development Group (FDG), which manages $1.5 billion in senior living communities around the country, plans a 78,000-square-foot senior residence called Solana Ridgefield.

An application will be submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission in February, according to attorney Robert Jewell.

The site is now owned by Selectman Steve Zemo. He plans to sell part of the land he purchased from the town for $1,250,000 in 2013.

He originally planned three buildings there, including a storage facility, a 48-suite hotel and a non-specified commercial building, but has instead opted to sell most to FDG.

The first floor of the building would be 27 rooms for seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments.

Some of the rooms could be shared, leaving the developer a total capacity of 35 beds for memory care patients.

“This special wing will allow residents to remain in a homelike environment for the maximum period of time permitted by their cognitive condition,” said Jewell.

The memory care level would have a courtyard, sunroom, kitchen, and shared dining area.

Assisted living

The second and third levels would have 59 rooms — with a possibility 61 total beds — for seniors who require assisted living services, ranging from personal care to meal plan to housekeeping to transportation.

The third level would have a theater, salon, fitness center, and library.

“The typical resident of an assisted living community is a senior citizen 85 years of age, usually female, who can no longer live alone at home, yet does not need 24-hour complex medical care,” said Jewell.

Jewell said an engineer is looking at the site, including environmental impact, before final plans are submitted, but originally, the developer had not factored that in.

FDG also plans to submit a traffic study along with its formal application in February.

Jewell said they are not expecting any significant problems, since a traffic study was already done for the same site in 2014 for Zemo’s hotel plans.

“This plan of development will offer well designed buildings, fill a need, while contributing nicely to the town’s tax base,” Zemo said in an email to The Press earlier this week.