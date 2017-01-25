A free clinic on flying drones — using them safely and legally — is planned Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recreation center.

It will discuss “regulatory differences between ‘recreational’ use and ‘commercial’ use” and “share best operating practices to assure safety and regulatory compliance,” said clinic organizer Dick Aarons.

“Also, because the north end of Ridgefield is within five miles of Danbury Airport, there are special requirements for Ridgefielders who fly in that airspace — even if it’s their own back yard,” he said.

“Everyone is invited to bring their drones, especially if they need help setting them up, checking software, understanding preflight procedures, etc,” he said.