The Ridgefield Playhouse is offering scholarships for teens and adults to learn songwriting with musician Kevin Briody. In the class, students will have a Q&A with artists in the upcoming Doyle Coffin Architecture singer songwriter series.

The class meets on Thursdays from 7:30-9 p.m., Feb. 2-March 23. Tuition for this eight-week workshop is $240. Aspiring songwriters can apply for a scholarship by emailing Julie Paltauf at [email protected]