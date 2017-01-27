The Ridgefield Press

Community forum on substance abuse next week

Two town organizations are sponsoring a program, Eyes Wide Open: A Community Forum about Substance Abuse, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Ridgefield Library, the forum will include treatment professionals, law enforcement, community education professionals and a person in recovery.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Baldwin will make opening remarks followed by a panel discussion and a question period.

For more information contact Laura Cleary at 203-431-1893, [email protected] or Tizzie Mantione at [email protected]

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org

 

