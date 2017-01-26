Taste of Ridgefield: wine, appetizers, and desserts this Sunday

The Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Ridgefield Community Center.

Among the restaurants and caterers will be Sarah’s Wine Bar, Southwest Café, Luna Rossa, Stonehenge, The Blazer, The Little Pub,Baileys Backyard, Bareburger, Piccolo’s Pizza, Tiger’s Den Sports Bar and Grill, Lombardi’s Pizza e Ristorante and Odeen’s BBQ. The first time participants include Village Tavern, Newtown Best Market, Manolakakis Family Groves and creative caterers Some-Things Fishy and Herbaceous. Desserts will be from Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Johnny Gelato, Cake Box and Whistle Stop Bakery.

Serving wine and liquors will be Ridgefield Liquor Shop, Cheers, Cellar XV Wine Market, Ancona’s Wine and Liquors and 109 Cheese and Wine.

A free ticket to the Mardi Gras at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 28, will be given to everyone who attends. There will be two bands, one from New Orleans, Soul Brass Band, and one from Connecticut, Funky Dawgz Brass Band.

There will be two sessions, 12:30-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance at Squash’s and Deborah Ann’s, or online at ridgefieldrotary.org