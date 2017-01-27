Odd couple: Main Street, state project

Blending beautiful, beloved Main Street with a state Department of Transportation project aimed to improve traffic flow by adding turning lanes and realigning an intersection won’t be easy.

And while a committee works with the state planners to find a solution, others who care about Main Street are worried, and complaining they’re not being given enough opportunity to participate in the process.

“People are jumping to conclusions,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Monday.

The committee working with state officials was due to go to the DOT offices in Newington late Wednesday afternoon to review another revision of the fourth approach to the project.

There’s already opposition.

“New is not always better,” said Helen Dimos, who is monitoring the project for the Ridgefield Garden Club, in a letter to Marconi this week. “Elements in this plan will alter the charm of the street and harm the business owners. A beloved streetscape should not be redesigned by traffic engineers.”

Main Street landlord Wayne Addessi told Marconi that the most recent design options create a loss of parking.

“In my opinion, there can be a better way and all I ask is you consider more options and discussions,” he wrote. “There has been not enough effort to include important taxpayers and landlords and business owners to review and add input to the plan.”

Dimos, a former member of the town’s architectural advisory committee, is active on land development issues. She also addressed the parking issue, and complained of exclusion.

“You have not informed me and numerous others who have participated in previous meetings regarding this project. And it seems all but one Main Street business owner have been excluded as well,” Dimos wrote.

“Furthermore, changes to the plan apparently call for eliminating numerous parking spots on Main Street, which most, if not all, the retail owners are opposed to.”

Marconi said critics are premature in judging a plan that’s still being developed.

“This is all preliminary. There are still public hearings. There’s still a lot for review,” Marconi said.

“This is just for the state to begin putting something down on paper to bring something to public hearings for people.”

Support areas

There are some aspects of the plan that even critics support, such as moving the CVS shopping center driveway so it’s directly across from Prospect Street, and synchronizing the three village traffic lights.

The seven-member committee working with the state is a mix of business people, town officials, and interested volunteers: Bill Craig of Craig’s Fine Jewelry, Ursula Hanavan of Designs by Ursula, local architect Sean O’Kane, Tree Warden John Pinchbeck, Dan O’Brien of the Historic District Commission, and Rebecca Mucchetti of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The committee’s chairman is Charles Robbins.

The committee is drawn from a larger group of 30 or 40 people who turned out for the first meeting or two on the state project. Robbins said no one is being deliberately excluded from the process.

“Certainly our intention was never to prohibit involvement, and we welcome the input from others,” he said in an email to The Press. “As a committee, however, we seek continuity and continuous involvement of the members to ensure progress, which is why it remains a small working team.”

Cooperation