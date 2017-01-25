Schools announce registration for next year’s kindergarten class

The Ridgefield Public Schools have announced dates for kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year.

The dates are for parents only. Parents will be introduced to some members of the school staff, registration forms will be reviewed and information will be distributed.

Branchville Elementary School — Monday, March 6; Barlow Mountain — Monday, Feb. 27; Farmingville — Tuesday, Feb. 28; Ridgebury — Wednesday, March 1; Scotland — Thursday, March 2, and Veterans Park — Friday, March 3.

Requirements include:

All children have reached the age of 5 on or before Jan. 1, 2018.

Proof of immunizations and a complete physical examination within one year of entry.

Completed registration form completed.

Original birth certificate (with raised seal) or unexpired passport.

Parent photo ID.

Proof of residence (warranty deed, mortgage statement, tax bill, or lease agreement and two utility bills).

Elementary school principals will send information packets to parents known to have prospective kindergartners.

Parents of kindergarten-age children who have not received a packet may telephone their district to make an appointment: Barlow Mountain, 203-894-5800; Branchville, 203-894-5850; Farmingville, 203-894-5570; Ridgebury, 203-894-5875; Scotland, 203-894-5825; Veterans Park, 203-894-5525.