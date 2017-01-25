Lion’s Heart collects Valentine’s Day cards for troops

As a way to show thanks and gratitude toward American serviceman and women, the Lion’s Heart Boys Blue 2018 service group is initiating a Valentine’s Day card drive, “Show YOUR Love,” and asking residents to get involved.

“The initiative is one that is meant to uplift, inspire, encourage, and ultimately show your love to those who sacrifice their lives every day for the protection of our country,” said Shane Bowler, president of the Lion’s Heart Boys 2018 Blue chapter. “Plus, this also serves as a fantastic family or group activity that will make everyone happy.”

Bowler said residents are asked to create or purchase a Valentine’s Day card and write a special message or decorate it with stickers and markers. The Lion’s Heart group will distribute the cards to servicemen and women.

A card collection box has been set up in the lobby at Town Hall, and many organizations throughout town are also participating in the effort, including Founders Hall, the Boys & Girls Club, and many preschool and elementary school classrooms.

The cards will be picked up from Town Hall on Monday, Jan. 30.

To find out how to get involved, or if you would like the Lion’s Heart 2018 Boys Blue group to set up a pickup, email [email protected].