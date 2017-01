The 2016 hunting season hasn’t been friendly to deer in Ridgefield.

The town ranked third on the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s top 10 list for deer kills, with 188.

Ridgefield trailed only East Haddam, 209, and Newtown, 198.

According to a DEEP report that tracked deer kills from Sept. 15, 2016, to Jan. 17, hunters harvested 10,570 deer during the 2016 season — an increase from the 9,113 deer harvested in 2015, but fewer than the 11,394 killed in 2014.