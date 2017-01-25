Ridgefield property transfers: Jan. 11-17

Three houses and two condominiums worth a total of $2,948,499 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17. The town received $7,371 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

69 South Salem Road: Janie Stewart to Zachary and Aubrey Weber of Danbury, Jan. 11, $999,999.

520 Main Street, Unit 3 (Cannonfield): John and Patricia Schmidt of Wilton Road West to Lois Buchman, Jan. 12, $680,000.

2 Elderberry Lane (Fox Hill): Michelle Hiscavich of New Milford to Lawrence and Nancy Kret, Jan. 13, $87,500.

52 Old Washington Road: Karl and Cordula Weber of Sunset Lane to Scott Loftus and Sara Tiani, Jan. 13, $635,000.

53 New Street: Marie Flavin of North Salem Road to Thomas and Virginia Jones of Old Lyme, Jan. 13, $546,000.