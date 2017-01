Superintendent Karen Baldwin has announced Ridgefield Public Schools and its offices are closed Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Other schools in the area — The Wooster School, Saint Mary School, Ridgefield Academy and Landmark Preschool — have also announced closures due to weather conditions.

Check back into theridgefieldpress.com for more information about businesses being closed and follow us on Twitter @ridgefieldpress for up-to-the-minute updates.