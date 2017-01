Ridgefield’s newest restaurant — The Village Tavern — held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon at 378 Main Street.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi celebrated with owners Bruno DiFabio, Germano Minin and Joe Chelednik Monday, a day after the business held a soft opening for friends and family.

The Village Tavern is located in the former Dog and Pony location on Main Street and has been described as serving “new American cuisine.”

For reservations, call 203-403-3400.