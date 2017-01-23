Ridgefield wrestlers second at Brunswick tourney

With seven of its competitors placing in their respective weight classes, the Ridgefield High wrestling team was the runner-up at the Brunswick Invitational last Saturday at the Brunswick School in Greenwich.

The Tigers compiled 141.5 points to take second behind host Brunswick, which racked up 298.0 points to easily finish first in the 16-team field. Noble and Greenough (Dedham, Mass.) was third with 116.5 points.

Ridgefield sent three wrestlers to the finals and won two of those championship matches. Jesse Walker pinned TJ Henry (William Penn Charter) in 5:35 to triumph at 126 pounds, and Simon Preston defeated Cam Camacho (Noble and Greenough) by a score of 5-0 to place first at 145 pounds.

Walker got a first-round bye and then won a 5-0 decision to advance to the semifinals, where he edged top-seed Hans Forland (Greens Farms Academy), 6-5, in one of the day’s best battles. Preston pinned his first two opponents in a combined 50 seconds before pinning Simon Winter (Marvelwood) in 3:15 in the semifinals.

Also reaching the finals for the Tigers was Ben Smart, who was pinned in 4:04 by top-seed Blair Orr (Episcopal) in the title match at 106 pounds. Smart registered two pins and then won a 16-0 technical fall over Sam Stuart (Greens Farms) in the semifinals before losing to Orr.

Ridgefield’s Liam Courtney pinned Stephen Waddill (Hyde) in 4:57 to finish third at 152 pounds, while teammate Peter Murray got a forfeit victory over Sam Hecht (Hopkins) to place third at 132 pounds.

Adding fourth-place finishes for the Tigers were Chris D’Entrone at 195 pounds and Ryan Canavan at 220 pounds. D’Entrone won three straight consolation-bracket matches by pins before getting pinned by top-seed Nick Bernardo of Long Island Lutheran in the match for third place.

Notes: In a regular-season match last Wednesday, Ridgefield lost to perennial state power Danbury, 62-8, at Danbury High School.

The Tigers won two weight classes, with D’Entrone downing Montez Osbey, 3-1, at 195 pounds and Smart contributing a 16-0 technical-fall triumph over Max Lynch at 106 pounds.