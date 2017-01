Monday’s Board of Education meeting has been postponed until Thursday Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m due to the incoming coastal storm.

The meeting is at the Board Conference Room in the Town Annex, 66 Prospect Street.

The items on the agenda will remain the same: options to deal with declining enrollment, school start times, next year’s curriculum and budget, as well as strategic planning.

For more information visit: http://www.ridgefield.org/Board_of_Education