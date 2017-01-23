Connecticut is 2017’s 4th Worst State to Retire

According to an in-depth analysis conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, Connecticut ranks as the 4th Worst State to Retire.

To help retirees find a retirement — and a wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from “adjusted cost of living” to “weather” to “quality of public hospitals.”

Retiring in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

45th — Adjusted Cost of Living

48th — WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

25th — Health-Care Facilities per Capita

37th — Golf Courses Capita

33rd — Air Quality

35th — Family & General Physicians per Capita

24th — Nurses per Capita

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592/