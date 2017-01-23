Carol Kiefaber, mother of resident

Carol Higgins Kiefaber, age 73 of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2017, after recent health issues. Carol was born March 4, 1943, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of the late William Higgins and Margaret Markley.

Carol was a proud graduate of Oakwood High School in Oakwood, Ohio, and attended The Ohio State University. She was an active member of the Dayton, Ohio community and was involved in establishing Daybreak in 1975. Carol initially worked as an executive assistant for several companies including IBM and NCR. Her longest tenure was at Litton PRC, a Northrop Grumman company, where she worked for 21 years.

Reading, puzzles, brainteasers, watching movies and playing cards with friends and family were all favorite activities of Carol. She especially enjoyed her Book and Bridge Club circle of friends. Carol also was surrounded by a wonderful and supportive family, and enjoyed spending time together with them during family dinners and frequent gatherings.

Carol is survived by her brothers, Bill (Jane) Higgins and Tom Higgins; sons, Bill (Suzy) Kiefaber of Columbus, OH, and Brad (Laura) Kiefaber of Ridgefield, CT; four grandchildren – Liam, Caroline, Ben and Anna; and a number of other relatives and close friends.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members and close friends in the coming weeks. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared and supported her throughout the years, and especially for the caregivers that assisted her during the past several months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Daybreak, Attn: Development Department, 605 S. Patterson Boulevard, Dayton, OH 45402-2649 or online at: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/DaybreakDayton.