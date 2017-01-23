For the second time this season, a Ridgefield High girls relay team has set a new school record.

Competing at the New Balance Games at the Armory in New York, Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Alexandra Damron and Katie Jasminski combined to finish third in the sprint medley relay with a program-record time of 4:16.80.

That time was more than a second faster than the previous mark of 4:17.91, which was set in 2013 by the team of Brooklyn MacKenzie, Amanda Berta, Molly Elizabeth and Hannah Fleming.

Earlier this season, Damron and Jasminski were part of the Tigers’ 4×400 relay that set a new school record at the North Shore Invitational, also at the Armory.

The Ridgefield girls added several top-10 individual finishes at the two-day New Balance Games meet, which took place Jan. 21-22. Anna Landler was fourth in the long jump (17’0″); Damron placed eighth in the 300-meter dash (41.64); Jasminski finished eighth in the 1,000-meter run (3:04.56); and Rachel Maue was 10th in the two-mile run (11:56.69).

Will Carpenter registered the best finish for the Ridgefield boys team at the New Balance Games, as he placed sixth in the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.16.

The other top-10 finish came from Evan Hogan, Ian Dyson, Mitchell van der Noll and Kevin Arnold, who combined to place eighth in the sprint medley relay (3:47.49).

On Saturday at Wilton High School, other members of the Ridgefield boys and girls indoor track teams competed at the final Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference qualifying meet of the season.

Lucas Furneri led the way for the RHS boys with a first-place finish in the shot put (39’0″).

Finishing second were Liam Ferguson in the 45-meter dash (6.14), Todd Benson in the 1,000-meter run (2:56.00), Josh Kim in the 45-meter hurdles (7.66), and James Ball in the high jump (5’2″).

Third-place finishes came from Drew Arfine in the 600 (1:39.12), Connor Bryant in the 1,000 (3:03.98) and Oliver Hayes in the pole vault (9’6″).

Also finishing in the top six for the Tigers were Ethan MacKenzie (fourth, 3:04.26) in the 1,000, Paul Kim (fifth, 17’5″) in the long jump, and Benjamin Riek (sixth, 1:42.40) in the 600.

The Ridgefield girls team received victories from Brianne McGill in the shot put (34’7″) and Jessica Bosavage in the high jump (4’8″).

Kathryn Lang was third (1:57.32) and Margaux Kelly sixth (2:01.04) in the 600, and Eliza Overlock tied for fourth in the high jump (4’6″).