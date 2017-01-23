The Ridgefield Press

Coastal storm expected to bring strong winds Monday

By The Ridgefield Press on January 23, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Danbury is under wind advisory Monday morning.

Danbury is under wind advisory Monday morning.

Gary Conte, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that the storm moving off the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night will produce strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding in in southern Connecticut Monday, Jan. 23. 

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, Danbury was experiencing northeast winds of 22 miles per hour. The city is currently designated as under “wind advisory,” per NWS’ latest storm map.

“NE winds starting to pick up,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “As of 7 am, gusts 25-40 mph reported. Winds continue to increase today.”

For more information on the storm, check out Conte’s Monday morning brief here.

The next briefing is expected by 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s coverage of the storm can be found at:

http://www.weather.gov/okx/

https://www.facebook.com/NWSNewYorkNY

https://twitter.com/NWSNewYorkNY

Related posts:

  1. Coastal storm Sunday could bring heavy precipitation, strong winds

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Tuesday talk topic: How to raise an adult Next Post Saint Mary students celebrate Martin Luther King Day
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress