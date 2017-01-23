Coastal storm expected to bring strong winds Monday

Gary Conte, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that the storm moving off the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night will produce strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding in in southern Connecticut Monday, Jan. 23.

As of 7:15 a.m. Monday, Danbury was experiencing northeast winds of 22 miles per hour. The city is currently designated as under “wind advisory,” per NWS’ latest storm map.

“NE winds starting to pick up,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “As of 7 am, gusts 25-40 mph reported. Winds continue to increase today.”

For more information on the storm, check out Conte’s Monday morning brief here.

The next briefing is expected by 6 p.m.

