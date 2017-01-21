The Ridgefield Press

Girls hoop: Ridgefield mauls McMahon, 86-29

By Tim Murphy on January 21, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Twelve players scored points as the Ridgefield High girls basketball team routed visiting Brien McMahon, 86-29, on Friday night.

Ridgefield improved its record to 10-1 overall with its sixth consecutive stories.

The Tigers dominated from the opening tip-off, taking a 22-8 lead after one quarter. Ridgefield was ahead 44-13 at halftime and 68-22 through three quarters.

“Today, I thought we were consistently into the game defensively,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo. “We played four great quarters of great defense. We hope to keep it up down the stretch of the season.”

Caroline Curnal had 16 points for the Tigers, and teammates Grace Goodwin (13 points), Meaghan O’Hara (12 points) and freshman Megan Klosowski (11 points) also reached double figures.

Claire Middlebrook added seven points, while Kate Wagner and Julia Middlebrook each scored six points and Caeleigh Tannian and Elizabeth Middlebrook had four points apiece.

Cameron McClellan contributed three points, and Isabella Giordano and Emma Klotz each had two points to complete the Ridgefield scoring.

