School closing, start times back on education board agenda Monday

January 20, 2017

The Board of Education is set to meet in the Town Hall Annex Monday night following a meeting earlier this month at Scotts Ridge Middle School that drew about 100 residents.

Topics on Monday night’s agenda include the district’s ongoing capacity report that aims to solve the ongoing enrollment decline.

The board is examining three options — one involving closing Scotland Elementary School, and another two that require redistricting at the elementary and middle school levels.

Also on the agenda is school start times — a topic that has been pursued by parents, but has proven difficult due to concerns about transportation costs.

A curriculum report and a budget update are also expected to be presented at the meeting.

