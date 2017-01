The alternating one-way traffic at the Route 35 bridge project is expected to happen occasionally next week — Monday, Jan. 23, through Friday, Jan. 27.

Ryan Wodkenski, a site manager with the state’s transportation department, told The Press Friday, Jan. 20, that next week’s activities should have minor traffic impacts to briefly halt traffic to allow construction equipment in and out of the work zone.

Periods of extended alternating traffic are not expected.