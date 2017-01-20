Staples swims past shorthanded Ridgefield

If both teams were at full strength, Wednesday’s boys swim meet between Ridgefield and Staples might have come down to the final few races.

But with senior Luke Wang still out with an injury, and stomach viruses sidelining its top overall swimmer, junior Kieran Smith,as well as another key contributor, freshman Luke Hruska, Ridgefield was unable to keep up with the Wreckers.

Staples finished first and third in the meet-opening 200 medley relay to open a 10-4 lead and was not threatened after that, going on to a 101-77 victory over the Tigers at the Barlow Mountain pool.

The loss ended a two-meet win streak for Ridgefield, which is now 3-3 this season.

Junior AJ Bornstein was a standout for Ridgefield, supplying two of the team’s six first-place finishes. Bornstein’s victories came in the 200 individual medley (2:15.02) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.28).

The Tigers also received wins from Caitlin Inall in the diving competition (206.5 points), Liam Riebling in the 100 butterfly (1:01.10), and Jared Nussbaum in the 400 freestyle (4:29.75).

Nussbaum, Riebling, Vidur Hareesh and Will Bryant combined to place first in the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, in a time of 3:51.90.

Bryant added second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (25.97) and the 400 freestyle (4:35.31), and Riebling was second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.68).

The Tigers were also second in all three relays, getting runner-up finishes from Hareesh, Bornstein, Burns and Nussbaum in the 200 medley relay (2:05.55); Riebling, Bornstein, Burns and Trey O’Malley in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.05); and James DeMatteo, Brennan Ward, James Coughlin and Seth Boehle in the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.89).

Nussbaum finished third in the 200 IM (2:18.28) and DeMatteo was third in the 100 backstroke (1:08.63).

Notes: Staples swam exhibition (no points) in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Wreckers improved their record to 5-1 with the triumph.