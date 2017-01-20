Coastal storm Sunday could bring heavy precipitation, strong winds

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is warning Connecticut residents of a significant coastal storm bringing heavy precipitation, strong winds, and coastal flooding to the tri-state area Sunday, Jan. 22, through Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The following is a detailed breakdown of potential hazards and impacts from this storm:

Strong wind Moderate potential for easterly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph along the coast during the Sunday night to Monday night time frame.

night time frame. Low potential for wind gusts of 60+ mph.

Tree damage and power outages possible. Rainfall and flooding Potential for rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts Sunday night into Tuesday .

night into . Threat for minor urban and small stream flooding if high end rainfall amounts are realized.

Rises on larger rivers are likely but at this point the threat for minor flooding of adjacent areas is slight. Snow and wintry Mix Potential exists for a period of accumulating heavy wet snow across the hills of southwest Connecticut during the Sunday night into Tuesday morning time frame.

Coastal flooding Moderate potential for minor coastal flooding during the Monday and Tuesday morning high tides, with potential for locally moderate coastal flooding if peak surge coincides with high tides. The highest threat for coastal impacts will be for flood prone locales along the south shore bays of Long Island and New York City, the eastern bays of Long Island, lower New York and New Jersey harbor, and western Long Island Sound.

High surf will bring potential for dune erosion and localized was hovers along the Atlantic Ocean beachfront Monday into Tue. Marine hazards East to northeast gales likely Sunday night into Monday night on all waters.

night into night on all waters. Potential for storm force gusts on the ocean and Eastern LI Sound.

Seas could build to 15 to 20 ft on the ocean waters Monday morning into Monday Night…and 5 to 8 ft Sunday night into Monday night on Long Island Sound. Uncertainty There is model spread in timing and track of the storm this far out, which will affect rainfall timing and amounts, wintry precipitation potential, and coastal flood potential. Please monitor www.weather.gov/okx.for the latest weather forecasts and discussions on this storm. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 70% chance of precipitation Sunday night and a 90% chance of precipitation Monday.