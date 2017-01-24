Beth Hart aims for fourth straight sellout at Playhouse Feb. 21

The Blues Magazine dubbed her “the ultimate female rock star” and right now, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is riding a creative tidal wave, firing out acclaimed albums, hooking up with the biggest names in music and rocking the house each night with that celebrated burnt-honey voice.

Beth Hart returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse after sold out shows in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity presents Beth Hart Fire on the Floor Tour, in support of her new album, on Tuesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. and is partially underwritten by Lisa and Michael Shinall.

Fire On The Floor, is a release that even this fiercely self-critical artist describes as “pretty frickin’ good.” Make it a great night out with dinner and a show – visit Gallo (5 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner and get a free glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

For tickets ($59.50), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.