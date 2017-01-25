The Ridgefield Press

The Machine performs Pink Floyd’s hits at Playhouse Feb. 17

By The Ridgefield Press on January 25, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

The Machine.

There’s a reason The Machine is America’s top Pink Floyd show – they sound exactly like them!

For more than 25 years The Machine has been selling out theaters, large clubs and casinos across North and Central America, Europe and Asia.

They have also appeared at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, Gathering of the Vibes, Buffalo’s Artpark, and Germany’s Rock of Ages.  Now, they are set to return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity.

For tickets ($45), call or visit the box office at The Ridgefield Playhouse, (203) 438-5795, or order online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

