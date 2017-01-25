The Machine performs Pink Floyd’s hits at Playhouse Feb. 17

There’s a reason The Machine is America’s top Pink Floyd show – they sound exactly like them!

For more than 25 years The Machine has been selling out theaters, large clubs and casinos across North and Central America, Europe and Asia.

They have also appeared at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Riverbend, Gathering of the Vibes, Buffalo’s Artpark, and Germany’s Rock of Ages. Now, they are set to return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity.

For tickets ($45), call or visit the box office at The Ridgefield Playhouse, (203) 438-5795, or order online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.