The Cast of Beatlemania returns to Playhouse Jan. 28

The Ridgefield Playhouse brings a night of The Beatles iconic music back to the stage with the Cast of Beatlemania on Saturday, January 28, at 8 p.m. as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity.

The Cast of Beatlemania features former members who starred in the Broadway production and have performed in all fifty states and all over the world! Get ready to dance to “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Yesterday,” “Twist & Shout,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Penny Lane,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” to name a few – with three different costume changes coincide with the changing music and times.

For tickets ($55), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.