Saint Mary students celebrate Martin Luther King Day

The Saint Mary School eighth grade class met with preschool students in Mrs. Szilagyi and Mrs. Misurelli’s class to share a message from Dr. Martin Luther King last week.

An eighth grade student read a book to the preschool class that discussed many ways people appear different on the outside, but are all similar on the inside.

The older students helped the younger students make posters in which they colored pictures of the world and traced each other’s hands, big and small, holding the world.

The two groups used pictures of different people and families, which were cut out and then glued on the poster to show how the world is made up of many special people.