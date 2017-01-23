The Ridgefield Press

Saint Mary students celebrate Martin Luther King Day

By The Ridgefield Press on January 23, 2017 in Community, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Saint Mary School students stand together together during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration last week. Back row: Gavin Wainwright, Aleksandra Box, Meredith Zuck, Benedicta Szewczuk, Isabelle Thompson, Aidan Luzarraga, Tyler Forrest, Ethan Beaulac, Avery Simoneau, Dora DeVenuti, Nico DiFabio. Middle row: Kelly Gallagher, Carson Dressel, Liam Mulhern, Chloe Whitworth, Rileigh Quinn, Escander Lansburg, Emma Cid, Liam Hartigan. Front row: Storm Anderson, Brianna Gmelin, Olivia Costa, Victoria Marrero, Stella Janus, Anna Conroy, Sophia Rawlins, Shane Doris, John Englert, Dylan Wolf, Anthony Giovannone.

The Saint Mary School eighth grade class met with preschool students in Mrs. Szilagyi and Mrs. Misurelli’s class to share a message from Dr. Martin Luther King last week.

An eighth grade student read a book to the preschool class that discussed many ways people appear different on the outside, but are all similar on the inside.

The older students helped the younger students make posters in which they colored pictures of the world and traced each other’s hands, big and small, holding the world.

The two groups used pictures of different people and families, which were cut out and then glued on the poster to show how the world is made up of many special people.

