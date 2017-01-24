Scouts visit RVNA kitchen, earn ‘Simple Meals’ badge

On Jan. 13, the fifth grade Ridgebury Girl Scout troop visited the test kitchen at RVNA to earn their Simple Meals badge.

Under the guidance of RVNA’s registered dietitian and nutritional educator, Meg Whitbeck, MS, RDN (back, right), the girls prepared apple-cinnamon muffins, pumpkin oatmeal, and a variety of smoothies, all packing a hefty nutritional punch.

Among other fun and valuable dietary lessons, the girls learned that you can sneak a handful of spinach into a fruit smoothie and never even know it’s there.