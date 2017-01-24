Ridgefield students in the news: Bucknell, Lehigh and many more

Three Ridgefielders have been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list: Tierney Beauregard, Class of 2020, Debra Cox, Class of 2020, and Jessica Quindlen, Class of 2019.

Jocelyn Curran of Ridgefield has been named to the dean’s list at Lasell College in Newton, Mass., for the fall semester. Curran, whose major is fashion communication and promotion, is a member of the Class of 2019.

Three Ridgefielders have been named to the Keene State College dean’s list: Dylan Cobelli, Sean Denis and Cailla Prisco.

Samuel Smith of Ridgefield has been named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin Mass., for the fall semester.

Three Ridgefielders from Lehigh University have been named to the Dean’s list for the fall semester: Megan Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Gutman and Brian Nelson.

Joseph Zimmerman is on the Dean’s list at University of Albany. Zimmerman is an off campus ambassador and director of programs for the All Greek Council.

William Winders has been named to the Dean’s list at High Point University.

Eight Ridgefielders from the University Of Rhode Island have been named to the Dean’s list for the fall semester: Parker L. Anderson, majoring in finance; Darien Strassfield, majoring in general business; Lucas J. Goff, majoring in finance; Rebecca Young, majoring in nursing; James Joseph Hesemeyer, majoring in secondary education; Lindsay Allyson Geitz, majoring in art; Erin Nicole Norrison, majoring in landscape architecture; and Shannon Nicole Davis, majoring in marketing.