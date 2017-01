An infant and child CPR/AED class is being offered at RVNA on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1-4 p.m.

The course is designed for those age 11-18 who babysit. Students will receive American Red Cross certification which is valid for two years. The fee is $55, and the manual is included. Class size is limited to 10 students. Call 203-438-5555 to reserve a spot.