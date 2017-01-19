Scotts Ridge to host geography bee Friday

Scotts Ridge Middle School is hosting its annual geography bee on Friday, Jan. 20, starting at 8:15 a.m. in the Scotts Ridge Middle School auditorium.

Ten students from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades qualified to participate in the “Geo Bee” by scoring the highest on a preliminary test given by their teachers. The top three finishers will be awarded prizes with the winner also getting a chance to qualify for the state geography bee at Central Connecticut State University.

Last year’s Scotts Ridge champion, Ritwik Bose, placed first in the state and attended the National Geography Bee in Washington, D.C. There, he finished 10th in the country.

For more information, contact Chris Petersen at 203-448-0896 or email at [email protected]