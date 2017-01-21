RVNA Today: Healthy choices for the New Year

Every January we think about things we could do to make our lives healthier. Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of the American Medical Association, offers these seven recommendations to get the year off on the right foot by making lasting and impactful changes that can have significant health benefits.

Avoid beverages with sugar. Take the screening test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org to see if you might be at risk for type 2 diabetes. If you’re healthy and between the ages of 18 and 65, get at least 30 minutes of moderate level aerobic exercise five days a week, or 20 minutes of high intensity exercise three days a week. Cut down on processed food and food with added salt. Watch your alcohol consumption. Women should have no more than one drink daily; men no more than two. If you smoke, quit. Don’t allow secondhand smoke in your car or home.

Some of these changes are easier to make than others, but any move in the right direction is beneficial. It’s important to think about your own health and wellbeing, and that of your family, and make conscious choices that will have a lasting impact.