Hot and Cold Extremes exhibit opens at Guild of Artists Saturday

Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ first show of the new year, Hot and Cold Extremes, opens Saturday, Jan. 21, with a reception from 4-6 p.m. Each artist can take one or two pieces to exhibit.

The show asks its members “to step into the polarity of our world in any way you see suitable to you and your art — hot vs. hold, matter vs. spirit, ego vs. consciousness.”

The exhibition runs Jan. 21-Feb. 12.

An artists’ salon is planned for Jan. 27, 7-9 p.m., for informal discussion about the exhibit and art in general. Also, on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m., four artists from the show will be selected to speak about their exhibiting works and their artistic process, at the next installment of the Guild’s Walk & Talk series.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. For more information, visit www.rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.