Marconi warns residents of deceptive water line insurance letter

A resident has brought forth a letter from HomeServe USA Repair Management Corporation regarding the purchase of insurance for their water line, according to First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

The resident was told in the letter that they were responsible for their “exterior water line” and that it will “deteriorate over time due to corrosion and ground shifting.”

“The letter is manipulative and misleading,” Marconi said.

The first selectman’s office has contacted Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection Jonathan Harris about the letter seeking advice regarding how to proceed.

Marconi said all residents should proceed with caution.

“Check what kind of coverage you have and whether the insurance is necessary before proceeding with purchasing water line insurance from HomeServe,” he said.

For any questions or concerns, please contact AARP at 1(888) 687-2277 or call the First Selectman’s office at (203) 431-2774. Please share this information with your neighbors and friends.