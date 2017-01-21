Samantha Dighton weds Matthew Fallon

Samantha Dighton and Matthew Fallon were married May 29 in a ceremony at St. Stephen’s Church. The Rev. Martha Larsen of New Canaan, a friend of the bride’s family, officiated. A reception following the ceremony was held at the Lounsbury House.

The two were high school sweethearts and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2008.

Dighton is the daughter of Susan Ahlstrom of Bristol, R.I., and Christopher Dighton of Bridgewater, and the stepdaughter of Diana Dighton. She graduated summa cum laude from Hobart William Smith in 2012 with a BA in English. She is an associate manager of the Books Marketing Division at National Geographic in Washington, D.C. and is pursuing an MBA from the University of Maryland.

Fallon is the son of Christopher and Karin Fallon of Ridgefield. He graduated cum laude from Georgetown University in 2012 with a BA in economics. He is a managing consultant in the Global Business Services division of IBM in Washington, D.C. In November, he returned from his IBM Corporate Service Corps placement in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The bride’s sister, Hannah Dighton of Nashville, Tenn., was maid of honor; bridesmaids included Kelsey Crawford of East Amherst, N.Y., Allison Fallon of Fairfield, Colleen Farrell of Oakland, Calif., and Rachel McKeon of Newton, Mass.

The groom’s brother, John Fallon of Fairfield, was best man; groomsmen included Simon Chivi of Holmdel, N.J., Matt Dighton of New Milford, Justin Mazzamaro of New York City and Dan Pauly of Washington, D.C.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and currently live in Washington, D.C.