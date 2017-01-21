Sheldon and Haddad to wed

Dale and Ann Marie Sheldon of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie Ann Sheldon, to Sean Dennis Haddad, son of Dennis Haddad and Meg Riefberg of Danbury.

Sheldon received an accounting degree from Lehigh University in 2011 after graduating from Ridgefield High School in 2007. She is currently a senior associate at Reynolds & Rowella in New Canaan.

Haddad received accounting degrees from Bryant University and is a 2007 graduate of Immaculate High School. He is currently an audit senior at Deloitte & Touche in Stamford.

The couple met in 2012 while working for Deloitte & Touche in Stamford.

A September wedding in Ridgefield is planned.