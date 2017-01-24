Hunter Knibbe appointed to West Point academy

Ridgefielder Hunter Knibbe, a Georgia Military College cadet, has received appointment to United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

The 19-year-old junior college cadet was nominated by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

“It will be a great honor at the end of four years to be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army,” Knibbe said.

“I just can’t wait to serve my country and also get a great education. The leadership opportunity at West Point is second to none and it will definitely prepare me for my career in the Army,” he said.

Knibbe enrolled in the Georgia Military College Corps of Cadets program and was also a member of school’s football team. He plans to either pursue a law degree or a career in military intelligence. He will report to the academy in July.