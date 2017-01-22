Meghan Galvin to wed Joseph Stockmeyer

Kelly and Robert C. Galvin of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their daughter, Meghan O’Donnell Galvin, to Joseph Michael Stockmeyer, son of Mary and E. William Stockmeyer II of Portland, Me.

Galvin graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and from Boston College in 2011 where she earned a BA in communications and human development. She is currently employed by Academy Sports + Outdoors in Houston, Texas as a category marketing specialist.

Stockmeyer graduated from Washington and Lee University in 2011 with a BS in geology and completed his doctorate in structural geology from Harvard University in 2016. He is an exploration geologist at Chevron Corporation in Houston.

The couple plan to marry August 2017 at St. Mary’s Church.