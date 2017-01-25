The Ridgefield Press

Paz joins Press staff

By The Ridgefield Press on January 25, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Ivanha Paz.

Ivanha Paz joined The Press staff last week as a general assignment reporter.

She will be covering a variety of beats for the newspaper, including education, police and fire, and planning and zoning.

Paz, a 2015 graduate of Emerson College in Boston, worked at a marketing agency as a copywriter and content manager in 2016.

Her career focus is in print journalism and digital media.

While in college, Paz worked for Boston’s North End neighborhood newspaper, The Boston Post-Gazette, and was president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists — Emerson Chapter.

The Venezuelan native lives with her family in Ridgefield. She graduated from high school in Madrid, Spain.

“Ivanha has already displayed a wide range of skills that will help continue The Press’s identity shift from a once-a-week publication to a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week news operation,” said editor Steve Coulter. “She’s a welcome addition to our newsroom, and we’re very excited to see her byline in the newspaper.”

 

