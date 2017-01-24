The Ridgefield Press

Stronger Voices at RHS speaks out about violence

By The Ridgefield Press on January 24, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefield High School sophomore Emily Parker rehearses “The Appointment,” a scene from the RHS production of Stronger Voices. — Paul Stoogenke photo

The Visual and Performing Arts Department of Ridgefield High School will present Stronger Voices, 24 original works about conflict, violence, and resolution written and performed by 22 RHS students. Performances will be in the RHS Black Box Theatre Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.

The outpouring of writing emerged from what is happening in society with its divisive political scene and ongoing eruptions of physical and psychological violence and abuse. Directed by RHS drama teacher Sherry Cox, the cast includes: Eleanor Andresen, Lucy Basile, Tyler Carey, Ava Cowles, Sarah Ford, Rico Froehlich, Gabe Gordon, Shane Jaeger, Hannah Jay, Meredith Karle, Sarah Klotz, Kyra Linekin, Aidan Meachem, Lane Murdock, Jillian O’Keefe, Emily Parker, Deziree Rendon, Jack Sjoberg, Evan Smolin, Amy Stoogenke, Nell Walton, and Casey Wishna. Rico Froehlich is stage manager.

The snow date for all performances is Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. Ridgefield seniors who present their Gold Card may attend one show for free.

