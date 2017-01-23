The Ridgefield Press

Wooster School plans bartender event Jan. 26

By The Ridgefield Press on January 23, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Bill Rexford and Christa Carone.

Bill Rexford and Christa Carone.

Wooster School will partner with Gallo Ristorante for a guest bartender night on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Ridgefield residents and Wooster School parents, Bill Rexford and Christa Carone will be guest bartenders. Bill, a Wooster School teacher, Dean as well as coach, is happy to be a part of the event, “this is a great opportunity to celebrate our community, have fun together and make some money for our school while doing it.”

All bar tips as well as 10% of the wine, beer and spirits tab will go to the school. Those having dinner who mention Wooster will have 10% of their check donated. Call 203-431-7726 to make a reservation.

 

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Police Chief John Roche will report on the latest regional scams in Jan. 27 talk Next Post Ridgefield wrestlers second at Brunswick tourney
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress