Wooster School plans bartender event Jan. 26

Wooster School will partner with Gallo Ristorante for a guest bartender night on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Ridgefield residents and Wooster School parents, Bill Rexford and Christa Carone will be guest bartenders. Bill, a Wooster School teacher, Dean as well as coach, is happy to be a part of the event, “this is a great opportunity to celebrate our community, have fun together and make some money for our school while doing it.”

All bar tips as well as 10% of the wine, beer and spirits tab will go to the school. Those having dinner who mention Wooster will have 10% of their check donated. Call 203-431-7726 to make a reservation.